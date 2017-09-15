Canada, N.Dakota crudes surge post-Harvey

Light, sweet crude out of Canada and North Dakota have surged to their highest levels in over four years, as Midwest and East Coast refiners bid heavily for the grades following Hurricane Harvey.

The shutdowns in the U.S. Gulf have had a twofold effect for Midwest refineries: It pushed WTI to its lowest point against Brent crude in two years, cheapening Bakken and Canadian grades, as well as boosting refining margins.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI