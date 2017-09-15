iRobot settles patent dispute

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ:IRBT) announced that it struck a confidential agreement with Taiwanese manufacturer Micro-Star International over a patent dispute.

As part of the agreement, Micro Star agrees to exit the robotic cleaning industry worldwide and will compensate iRobot with a confidential monetary payment.

The remaining terms of the settlement are confidential.

"This settlement represents the first successful milestone on the enforcement effort iRobot initiated earlier this year," says iRobot chief legal officer Glen Weinstein.

IRBT +1.22% premarket to $82.85.

Source: Press Release