Preorders start for iPhone 8 and Apple Watch

Preorders start today for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the Apple Watch Series 3.

The devices show some widening shipping windows on the official site. Some versions of the iPhone 8 models show 1 to 2 weeks for shipping and a higher storage Watch shows 2 to 3 weeks.

The 32GB Apple TV shows shipping for September 22, the same day devices hit stores, but the 64GB shows 2 to 3 weeks. .

Preorders for the iPhone X kick off on October 27.

