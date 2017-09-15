Futures steady after latest N.Korea launch

U.S. stock index futures are struggling for direction, signaling a muted open after falling earlier after North Korea fired another missile over Japan.

Investors are also getting ready for raft of U.S. economic data, including figures for retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment.

Oil is down 0.1% at $53.39/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1327/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.2%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD,