First Solar upped to Buy at Deutsche Bank

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +2.8% premarket after Deutsche Bank upgrades shares to Buy from Hold and raises its price target to $65 from $50, saying its channel checks indicate that robust U.S. demand is driving module prices higher.

FSLR likely will announce an additional 1 GW of series 4 capacity extension for next year as well as orders for series 6 modules sooner than investors expect, the firm says.

Deutsche Bank thinks series 6 orders could show up sometime in late 2017, which would "provide the company visibility to announce additional series 6 capacity expansion beyond 2019 timeframe."