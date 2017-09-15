Portland says Uber "sullied" reputation with regulator blocks

A government investigation in Portland, Oregon found that Uber (Private:UBER) used its Greyball software to evade regulators before the company was approved to operate in the area.

Uber used the software tool to block rides for 16 rider accounts belonging to government regulators and denied 29 ride requests to transportation enforcement officers.

Uber received permission to operate in Portland in April 2015, four months after starting operations, and at that time stopped using Greyball.

In May, the U.S. Department of Justice opened a criminal investigation into the company’s use of Greyball.

Portland Bureau of Transportation: “In using Greyball, Uber has sullied its own reputation.”

