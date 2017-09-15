Opiant bullish on opioid antagonist Narcan

In an update to investors, Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) highlights the bullish market developments supporting opioid antagonist NARCAN Nasal Spray, the only FDA-approved nasal naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

Net sales exceeded $25M in H1, triggering a $3.75M payment from SWK Funding, LLC.

Mandatory co-prescribing of naloxone in Virginia and Vermont for patients receiving opioid prescriptions who are considered at high risk of opioid overdose.

Recommended co-prescribing of naloxone with opioid pain meds by the CDC and Veterans Administration.

NARCAN can be purchased without a prescription in over 40 states.

Price has been maintained at $75/two-dose pack.

The opioid crisis in the U.S. is a bullish environment for NARCAN. Investors have agreed, shares rose 10-fold this summer reaching a high of $51.90 on September 8 before correcting ~50% on profit taking.