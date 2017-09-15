Biohaven and ADCS collaborates to evaluate Trigriluzole in patients with mild-to-moderate AD

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) collaborates with the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study (ADCS), a leading Alzheimer's disease (AD) clinical trials research consortium to evaluate a glutamate modulating agent trigriluzole, for the treatment of patients with AD and other neurological disorders.

As part of this collaboration, Biohaven will fund a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of trigriluzole in patients with mild-to-moderate AD.

Trigriluzole is a third-generation prodrug and new chemical entity that modulates glutamate, the most abundant excitatory neurotransmitter in the human body.