Evercore ISI raises Nvidia price target

Evercore ISI raises its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $180 to $250 and maintains an Outperform rating.

Analyst C.J. Muse says Nvidia is the stock to buy on the evolving field of artificial intelligence and notes that during a meeting the company’s management said it “believes that investors still severely underestimates the impact of AI and the size of the potential market.”

Muse also notes growth potential in the data center and automotive verticals.