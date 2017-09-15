Premarket analyst action - healthcare

RBC has been busy: initiations: Outperform: Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)($23); Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)($78); Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR)($17); Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)($161); AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)($40); Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)($35); Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)($176); Enanta (NASDAQ:ENTA)($54); Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)($32); Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)($41); Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)($94); Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT)($244); Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ)($20); Karyopharm (NASDAQ:KPTI)($14); Merus BV (NASDAQ:MRUS)($28); ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)($22); Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE)($100); Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)($87); Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX)($21); Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)($117); Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)($58); Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)($175).

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) initiated with Overweight rating and $65 price target by Barclays.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) initiated with Equal Weight rating by Barclays.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) upgraded to Buy with an $83 price target by Needham.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) upgraded to Overweight by Piper Jaffray.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) price target raised to $120 by Stifel citing positive results from Phase 2 FLORA study on GLPG1690.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCPK:BVNRY) downgraded to Hold by Maxim Group based on disappointing study results on prostate cancer candidate Prostvac.