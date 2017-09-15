Eldorado Gold gets another Greek permit for Olympias project

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is granted another permit by Greece's government for its Olympias mining project in an attempt to ease tension.

The energy ministry published the approval of EGO’s technical study to close its old Olympias mine, and a ministry official said an operating permit for a paste plant there - the final permit required - would be granted later today.

The ministry gave EGO an operating permit for Olympias on Wednesday, following a protest by workers who fear job losses, and said it would approve more permits this week so the miner could fully operate the project.