Churchill Downs lays plans for two new racing facilities in Kentucky

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) announces a historic partnership with Keeneland Association to plan the construction of two new state-of-the-art racing facilities in Kentucky.

The proposed facilities will feature live horse racing and historical racing machines for guests from Kentucky and beyond.

Churchill Downs says it's working closely with the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet and other state and local officials on a number of incentives and necessary infrastructure improvements to bring the planned Corbin and Oak Grove facilities to fruition.

Source: Press Release