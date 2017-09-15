Fortescue Metals CEO Power to leave in February

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) says CEO Nev Power will step down in February after seven years at the helm, sending shares 4.5% lower in Australian trading.

Power is highly regarded by investors for guiding the previously debt-laden company through the commodities crash that saw iron ore prices plunge to $40/metric ton in 2015 from $150-plus a few years earlier.

While the to-be-named new CEO will inherit a strong balance sheet and modest plans for future spending, “the turbulent waters of iron ore price and discount volatility, and the growing questioning by investors of diversification away from iron ore, will still need to be navigated,” Citigroup analysts say.