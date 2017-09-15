Breaking down retail sales

Retail sales fell in August as the automobile, electronics and clothing categories all fell back during the month. A drop in automobiles sales was expected due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey on high population cities in Texas.

The building materials category saw a 0.5% dip in sales in August, but is expected to jump higher over the next few months as rebuilding in Florida and Texas takes off.

If there was a surprise in the data it might have been with sales for nonstore retailers. Sales for the category which includes Amazon fell back 1.1% during the month.

Retail sales for the "control group" fell 0.2% M/M in August.

Retail sales were up 3.2% on a year-over-year comparison.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYK, FXD, RCD, UGE, PMR, SZK, FTXD, CNDF, JHMC

