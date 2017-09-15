BTIG still cautious on Genworth after Virginia deal approval

Genworth's (NYSE:GNW) Virginia regulator has approved the sale of the company's VA-based business to China Oceanwide, but the road toward closing this deal remains long, says BTIG's Mark Palmer. Among approvals still necessary would be those from the Delaware regulator, and national bodies here and in China.

While the stock should react favorably to the Virginia news (shares are up 4.8% premarket to $4.17), says Palmer, they remain at a wide discount to the $5.43 deal price. Should a sale not be consummated, Palmer believes the stock could quickly fall to less than $1.

He continues to rate the stock a Neutral.

