Host's (NYSE:HST) four Houston properties remained open during the storm, with two currently operating at full capacity.

The company closed seven of its ten Florida properties ahead of Irma's landfall. Host currently expects to have all but two - one in Naples and one in Miami - open on or before Sept. 18. The other two should be open by Sept. 24.

