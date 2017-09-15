Analysts adjust Oracle price targets after earnings

Jefferies raises its Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) price target by a dollar to $61 and maintains a Buy rating.

Analyst John DiFucci notes the double-digit EPS growth in 1H but says FY18 EPS estimates should be reduced below 10% due to higher tax rates and a more challenging 2H environment.

Canaccord Genuity also raises its Oracle price target by $1 to $57 and maintains a Buy rating.

Analyst Richard Davis cites margin improvements and the fact that the stock stays “sufficiently inexpensive.”

Oracle shares are down 3.39% to $51 premarket after guidance came in slightly below consensus.

Previously: Oracle up after Q1 beats (Sept. 14)