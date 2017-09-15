The Tile Shop expands presence in greater Detroit area

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) now operates 6 retail showrooms in the Detroit metro area with the opening today of its newest location in Troy.

With professional guidance provided by a team of design experts, shoppers may also utilize the on-site design and education center featuring the new digital Design Studio tool.

“We are looking forward to serving homeowners, flooring specialists, interior designers and custom home builders in Troy with the finest tile, stone and accessories available,” said CEO and President Chris Homeister, The Tile Shop. “Troy will be a great addition to the Detroit market, where we have long established a strong presence by delivering a showroom, assortment and design experience that our customers strongly value.”

