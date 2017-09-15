Nucor cuts Q3 earnings guidance below consensus

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) -2.9% premarket after issuing downside Q3 guidance, expecting EPS of $0.75-$0.80 vs. $1.04 analyst consensus estimate and below EPS of $1.00 for Q2 and $0.95 for the year-ago quarter.

NUE says continued import pressure has not allowed pricing to keep pace with increasing raw material costs, and demand in plate end use markets has been "tepid."

NUE says its Louisiana plant has experienced unplanned outages for most of Q3, which will reduce Q3 earnings for the raw materials segment.