GM waits on Beijing for EV roadmap

General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Mary Barra spoke today at a press event in Shanghai.

The tone from Barra was slightly cautious on the EV market as the company waits for the Chinese government to set its new energy vehicles rules and quotas.

"While we are exploring all channels to boost NEV sales, building raw consumer acceptance of NEVs will depend on continued joint effort between the government and automakers," she said.

Still, Barra wants GM ready to pounce if Beijing comes down strong on banning gasoline-powered cars. "That's why we're investing so heavy in electrification," she explained.

GM China's sale are up 0.3% YTD through August.

GM is trading level in premarket action at $38.80.