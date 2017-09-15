Nomura bearish on Alnylam; sees 28% downside risk

In a note, Nomura's Chris Marai initiates coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) with a Reduce rating and $56 (28% downside risk) price target citing the risk of a significant down move if the results from the APOLLO study on patisiran are less than expected (data release imminent).

If APOLLO is successful, then investors will face additional financing to support a high cash burn.

If and when the company launches patisiran, the ramp may be slower than hoped for due to the competitive landscape and relatively poor product profile. Mr. Marai mentions Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:IONS) inotersen (formerly IONIS-TTRrx) as a negative catalyst. He estimates patisiran peak sales of $597M versus the consensus of ~$1B.

