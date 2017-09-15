Treasurys cut losses after soft August economic data

Retail sales were a sizable disappointment, with the headline number dipping 0.2% in August vs. expectations for a 0.1% advance. Stripping out autos, sales rose just 0.2% vs. 0.5% expected. How much Hurricane Harvey had to do with that is up for debate.

Industrial production and capacity utilization provided even wider misses, but it's easier to chalk that up to the hurricane.

In any case, the 10-year Treasury yield has dipped a couple of basis points since the prints, now trading with a 2.19% yield vs. 2.03% a week ago.

TLT +0.2% , TBT -0.4% premarket

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, UBT, TLO, DLBS, VUSTX, TYBS, DLBL