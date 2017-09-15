JD.com finance unit discussing $1.5B stake in First Capital

JD Finance, the financing arm of e-commerce firm JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), is in talks to take a $1.5B stake in brokerage First Capital Securities Co. Ltd, Reuters reports.

That's a 24% interest and would suggest JD Finance is joining a burgeoning flow of technology money (from the likes of Alibaba's Ant Financial and Tencent) into financial sectors in China.

JD Finance would cobble together that stake respectively from First Capital's No. 1 and No. 3 shareholders, Bloomage Xinyu Investment (15.4%) and Nengxing Holdings (8.5%), according to the report.