Stocks little changed despite missile launch, slow retail sales

Stocks open flat despite yet another missile launch from North Korea and a disappointing August retail sales report; Dow +0.1% to another new high, S&P flat, Nasdaq -0.1% .

Sector movement is slow, with 10 of the 11 S&P industry groups staying within 0.2% of their unchanged marks, with telecom services ( +0.5% ) the lone exception.

European bourses trade lower, with the UK's FTSE -1.1% and falling to its lowest level since April following a terrorist attack at a London subway station that caused multiple injuries; also France's CAC -0.4% and Germany's DAX -0.2% .

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.8% despite the North Korean missile launch over its northernmost island, gaining 3.3% for the week, but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5% .

U.S. Treasurys also have shrugged off the news, with the benchmark 10-year yield hovering just a tick below its flat line at 2.19% while the two-year yield is unchanged at 1.36%.

U.S. crude oil is flat at $49.89/bbl.

Still ahead: consumer sentiment, business inventories