IDT passes 30M shipped Qi transmitters

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) announces surpassing 30M shipped units of Qi wireless power transmitters utilizing the company’s power management technology.

"This latest IDT transmitter shipment milestone further verifies that wireless charging has crossed the chasm of technology adoption and has now entered the mainstream. As we see more high-volume smartphone customers endorsing the Qi standard, we are confident that the wireless charging transmitter ecosystem will continue to grow to achieve ubiquity in homes, offices, cars and public venues," says Chris Stephens, GM of IDT’s Mobile Power and Sensing Division.

The Qi standard received a big boost this week with the reveal of wireless charging capabilities for Apple’s iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X.

