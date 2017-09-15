GasLog drops down LNG carrier to GasLog Partners for $186M

GasLog Partners (GLOP +1.1%) agrees to acquire the Solaris liquefied natural gas carrier from GasLog Ltd. (GLOG +0.6%) for $186M.

Solaris is a 155K cm tri-fuel diesel electric LNG carrier on a multi-year time charter with a Royal Dutch Shell subsidiary through June 2021, with extension options which could extend the charter for another 5-10 years.

GLOP expects the acquisition will be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per unit and is consistent with its strategy to grow cash distributions through dropdown and third-party acquisitions.