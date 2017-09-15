DRAM prices could rise 40% this year

DRAM prices could jump 40% this year, according to IC Insights, after already doubling in the past year.

IC Insights notes that tope DRAM players Samsung, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL), and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) have recorded record profits due to the tightened supply and price hike. Micron reported $1.65B in net income in Q3 on $5.57B in sales for a 30% profit margin.

When DRAM supplies get tight, one or more suppliers usually break away and start adding production capacity to get more of the market and strike while the iron is hot.

Micron has no upcoming plans for adding DRAM wafer capacity instead focusing on increasing output through feature size and die size reductions.

SK Hynix does plan to add DRAM wafer capacity while Samsung remains mum on the subject.

Previously: Goldman Sachs upgrades Micron Technology (Sept. 13)