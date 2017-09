Spirit Airlines (SAVE -2% ) updates on traffic for a month which Hurricane Harvey negatively impacted operations.

Revenue passenger miles rose 20.6% in August to trail the 21.9% increase in capacity. Load factor was down 90 bps to 86.2%.

In an update on September, Spirit notes it canceled 1,255 flights due to Hurricane Irma. Florida and the Caribbean account for ~45% of Spirit's network. A "significant" impact to Q3 and Q4 results as a result of the hurricanes is anticipated by the company.

SEC Form 8-K