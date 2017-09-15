Alibaba launches face ID for package pickups

Apple isn’t the only tech giant trying to get customers to adapt to facial recognition as ID. Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) Ant Financial has begun allowing face scans as ID when customers pick up packages at courier cabinets in Shanghai.

China recently launched new policies mandating senders to use real IDs when sending packages, which has prompted the push to use face scans to provide that identification.

Ant Financial had previously launched face scans as payment ID at some KFC locations in China. The payments happened through Alipay, the company’s third party payment service.

The package pickup program starts with 5 smart courier cabinets but Ant hopes to expand to 10K cabinets within three years.

Previously: Alibaba announces Super September promotion (Sept. 13)