Rio Tinto could raise $10B via asset sales, Macquarie says

Rio Tinto (RIO -0.3% ) could follow BHP Billiton's lead and sell some of its assets to raise as much as $10B, Macquarie analysts say.

After completing the $2.7B sale of its Coal & Allied thermal coal business, Macquarie thinks Rio could fetch another $3.3B-$4.3B if it sells its remaining coal operations and as much as $2.8B by selling its high-cost aluminum smelting operations housed in Pacific Aluminum.

Macquarie, which rates the stock at Outperform, believes Rio could double its 2018 shareholder returns to ~$9.9B from the asset sales.