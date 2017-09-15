Fiesta Restaurant updates on impact from hurricanes

Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI +6.5% ) announces the closure of the six remaining Pollo Tropical restaurants in south Texas.

The company also updates on the impact of Hurricane Harvey. Taco Cabana lost approximately 319 operating days as a result of the hurricane, but all restaurants except for one are now open.

As for the impact from Hurricane Irma, Fiesta says 119 Pollo Tropical restaurants located in the state of Florida and in the Atlanta metropolitan area have reopened. Pollo Tropical lost approximately 719 operating days as a result of Hurricane Irma through September 14.

The company notes that it maintains comprehensive insurance coverage on all of its restaurants including property, flood and business interruption.

Source: Press Release