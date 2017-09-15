SoftBank Vision Fund considers $500M investment in online insurer

SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund is considering a $500M investment in the Hong Kong IPO of ZhongAn Online Property and Casualty Insurance, an online-only insurer established by Alibaba, Tencent, and Ping An Insurance.

ZhongAn hopes to raise $1.5B in the IPO with shares priced from HK$53.70 to HK$59.70. Reports put the company’s valuation around $11B.

Alibaba holds a 16% stake in ZhongAn while Tencent and Ping An hold 12% each.

SoftBank’s $93B Vision Fund contains investments from numerous parties including SoftBank, Apple, Qualcomm, Foxconn and its subsidiary Sharp, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The IPO is expected as early as September 18.

