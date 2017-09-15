Ansys slips after analyst day forecast for lower margins

Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares down 4.36% after an investor day event where management outlined plans to focus on long-term revenue growth at the cost of “slightly” lower margins.

The company also declined to provide its FY18 forecast saying it would come in the 4Q report. The delay gives Ansys time to implement revenue recognition for the new ASC 606 accounting change.

Wedbush analyst Steve Koenig says shares look fully valued and “We would be on the sidelines for a better entry point or near-term catalysts.”

Source: Bloomberg First Word