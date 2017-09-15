Bets being placed on PepsiCo

PepsiCo (PEP +0.3% ) is on watch after Macquarie launches coverage on the beverage stock to Outperform and sets a price target of $125. 15 Wall Street analysts have a Buy equivalent rating on PepsiCo vs. 10 Holds and No Sells.

In an interesting development, Bloomberg reports that options activity on PepsiCo is at a high level. Put volume today is already 5X normal activity and ranks among the highest in the U.S. for a single stock.

Shares of PepsiCo are up 10% YTD vs. +1% for the S&P Food & Beverage Industry Index.