AngloGold may be near sale of loss-making South African mine

AngloGold Ashanti (AU +1.4% ) says it signed an MoU with a group interested in buying its loss-making Kopanang gold mine in South Africa, which the company has said is near the end of its useful life.

In the six months ending June 30, Kopanang’s gold production fell 6% Y/Y to 44K oz. while its all-in sustaining costs jumped 26% to $1,682/oz.