Needham ruminates on Rite Aid-Walgreens surpriser

Needham weighs in on the developments with the Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)-Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) merger in a fresh note to clients.

The investment firm reminds that the companies resubmitted their HSR filing with the expectation that a deal could be passed without the need for a second review.

"We mention this as we believe the market is not anticipating approval of the deal and perhaps assigning a 50% chance or less of the deal ever getting approved," writes analyst Kevin Caliendo.

The FTC has until September 17 to chime in.