Northland Capital upgrades Qualcomm on 3D sensor promise

Northland Capital upgrades Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) from Market Perform to Outperform with a $62.50 price target.

Analyst Tom Sepenzis sees the company as well positioned to benefit from the 3-D sensing tech Qualcomm is developing with partner Himax for use in smartphones.

Sepenzis says, “Qualcomm could benefit in several ways from SLiM adoption among handset customers including licensing revenue and product revenue” and notes that handset providers wanting to use the SLiM tech also need the next-gen Snapdragon chipset for it to work.

How about that Apple? The analyst says Qualcomm isn’t “out of the woods” but that the risks are already priced in at these levels.

Source: Barron’s