SoFi CEO out after sexual harassment allegations

Recode reports that the CEO of online lender Social Finance (Private:SOFI) is out after sexual harassment allegations emerged. Mike Cagney had previously announced plans to resign before the end of the year but that timeline accelerated for a quick departure.

Cagney will also step down immediately from the company’s board.

Tom Hutton, SoFi’s executive chair and now interim CEO, says, “SoFi’s management and employees have built a remarkable company, and I look forward to helping the company continue to grow. The business is strong, stable and well-positioned. For now, there is no more important work than paving the way for future success by building a transparent, respectful and accountable culture.”

Previously: SoFi raises $500M at reported $4.3B valuation (Feb. 24)