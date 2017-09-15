McDonald's among those to hike dividends next week; Barnes & Noble to cut - Bloomberg

Bloomberg BDVD sees the following dividend hikes coming from S&P 500 names next week: Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB) to $0.16 from $0.14, Goodyear (NYSE:GT) to $0.11 from $0.10, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) to $0.56 from $0.50, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to $2.00 from $1.82, Masco (NYSE:MAS) to $0.105 from $0.10, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to $0.42 from $0.39, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to $0.99 from $0.94, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to $0.30 from $0.28.

Moving out to the S&P 1500, hikes are expected from Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) to $0.59 from $0.55, and Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to $0.54 from $0.50. Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) is seen cutting its payout in half to $0.075.