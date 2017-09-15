Ballard Power price target doubled to $6 at H.C. Wainwright

Ballard Power (BLDP +2.9% ) moves higher after H.C. Wainwright doubles his stock price target to $6 from $3, citing expectations for order book growth, increased certainty of execution in China, acceleration towards profitability and favorable macro trends.

Wainwright says it liked the bullish tone at BLDP's analyst day, in which the company said its 12-month order book rose to $97.2M vs. $87M that was previously announced for FY 2017 deliveries.

BLDP shares have surged ~20% since Tuesday night's announcement of a technology breakthrough that replaces most of the high-cost platinum used in earlier designs.

BLDP, which has been trying to reduce the amount of platinum from its products, says its Non Precious Metal Catalyst design to be offered by year-end will reduce the amount of platinum by more than 80%.