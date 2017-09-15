Apple and Dell join Bain's bid for Toshiba chip unit

Bain Capital says Apple and Dell have joined its consortium that stands as the lead bidder for Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) and Kingston Technology have also joined the consortium.

Bain says its new friends will “provide capital in a sign of industry-wide support for an independent Toshiba” but didn’t disclose what each company would contribute, which is likely still under negotiation.

There’s still the problem of Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), which continues a legal fight to block the chip unit sale without its permission and leads a different consortium that was considered for the bid.

SK Hynix also belongs to Bain’s group and has raised concerns about a competitor from a foreign country getting access to Toshiba’s tech.

Toshiba says it hasn’t fully committed to Bain’s group yet but needs to finalize a winner soon to avoid a March delisting.

Western Digital shares are up 3.68% .

Seagate shares are up 1.47% .

