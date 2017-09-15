Reuters: Airbus faces years-long probe, no quick fine

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) faces years of investigation by French and U.K. authorities into allegations of corruption over jet sales rather than the quick settlement discussed in some media reports, according to Reuters.

The London-based Evening Standard reported British and French prosecutors met last month to discuss the terms of a settlement following a probe into the use of middlemen to sell jetliners.

The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office launched its probe in August 2016, followed seven months later by France's PNF, which legal experts say makes it a relatively young investigation for such a complex case; in addition, some say the French investigation could slow down the process as the two agencies cooperate for the first time.

Some analysts say Airbus could nevertheless face a record fine once the proceedings have played out.