Oppenheimer expects wireless promotions to heat up

With new iPhones hitting ever-higher price points, promotions from U.S. wireless carriers aren't as big as last year's -- but they're still bigger than Oppenheimer expected.

AT&T (T +1.2% ) took the uncharacteristic lead with a buy one/get one free offer, and with DirecTV Now in its pocket as a carrot (and T-Mobile (TMUS -0.4% ) throwing in Netflix subs), the prospect of including over-the-top video has analyst Timothy Horan and team expecting more promotions ahead.

"We do expect higher churn for the remainder of the year for the wireless industry and for higher phone upgrades as a percent than we've seen in several years," Horan and team write.

While we have lowered our wireless margins for T and VZ for 4Q17, they still should not decline as much as we saw in 4Q16 as both carriers have moved to unlimited (more happy customers and lower costs from billing/customer care/churn) and have more EIP and are slashing expenses, and phone subsidies remain below last year's for now.

Oppenheimer is increasing estimates for AT&T's net adds, and lowering EPS estimates for AT&T and Verizon (VZ +1.1% ).