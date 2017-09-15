Google Chrome autoplay blocks coming in December

The next version of Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Chrome web browser will limit autoplay videos to those that don’t include audio or the browser thinks the user would want to watch the video

Chrome would determine likely user interest by factors including watching videos on the site before or the topic in the video.

For the new service to work in mobile, Google needs to remove the existing autoplay blocking options.

Both versions of Chrome will offer the ability to permanently block autoplay ads from specified sites.

Autoplay blocking will start in Chrome 64 beta in December and move to Chrome 64 stable in January.

Previously: Google roundup: Assistant coming to Europe, CBS to Home, permanent muting to Chrome (Aug. 25)