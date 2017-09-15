Braskem signs $10M settlement in U.S. class action lawsuit

Braskem (BAK +0.6% ) agrees to settle a class action lawsuit with a $10M payment to investors who acquired ADRs in the Brazilian petrochemical company between July 2010 and March 2015.

BAK, co-owned by the state-owned Petrobras (PBR -0.2% ) oil firm and the Odebrecht construction company, pleaded guilty in the U.S. last December to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bars the use of bribes to foreign officials to get or keep business, as part of a global settlement struck with Brazil and Switzerland.

Investors in the U.S. had sued BAK in 2015, alleging the company had misled investors into believing its operations were legitimate.