Macquarie up and down the consumer goods sector

Macquarie is active today in the consumer goods sector.

The firm lines up Estee Lauder (EL -0.2% ) with an Outperform rating and $124 price target (13% upside). Procter & Gamble (PG -0.6% ) is also rated at Outperform and catches a price target of $102 (9% upside).

Church & Dwight (CHD +1% ), Dr. Pepper Snapple (DPS), Kimberly-Clark (KMB +0.1% ) and Coca-Cola (KO +0.1% ) all earn Neutral ratings.

