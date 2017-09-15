Macquarie up and down the consumer goods sector

Macquarie is active today in the consumer goods sector.
The firm lines up Estee Lauder (EL -0.2%) with an Outperform rating and $124 price target (13% upside). Procter & Gamble (PG -0.6%) is also rated at Outperform and catches a price target of $102 (9% upside).
Church & Dwight (CHD +1%), Dr. Pepper Snapple (DPS), Kimberly-Clark (KMB +0.1%) and Coca-Cola (KO +0.1%) all earn Neutral ratings.
Below are some earlier posts on Macquarie's foray into consumer goods.
Macquarie negative on Boston Beer,
Some passion from Macquarie on MNST and STZ