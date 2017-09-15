Wipro announces HPE joint offer, new energy contract

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) announces a joint offering with Hewlett Packard Enterprise that delivers Wipro’s BoundaryLess Data Center solution on HPE’s ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack to help customers with database infrastructure expansion.

The HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack solution will start shipping this month.

Wipro also announces it was awarded a seven-year contract from energy company innogy SE for data center and cloud service management.

No financial details disclosed.

Wipro shares are up 1.58% .

