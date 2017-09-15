Facebook opening ambitious AI lab in Montreal

Facebook (FB +0.5% ) is stepping up its artificial intelligence game over the past 24 hours, setting up a new research lab in burgeoning AI hub Montreal, and naming expert Joelle Pineau to lead it.

It's the company's fourth lab, and it becomes Montreal citymates with similar AI efforts from Microsoft and Google.

Pineau, co-director of McGill University's Reasoning and Learning Lab, will be joined by a team Facebook expects to grow to around 30 researchers.

McGill and the University of Montreal have more than 200 researchers combined working on AI projects. Montreal is also one of the targets of a Canadian pledge of C$125M to build expertise.