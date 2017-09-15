Reuters: Eletrobras may sell six power distribution units at a loss

Brazil state-owned power company Eletrobras (EBR +1.5% ) may be forced to take losses to dispose of six power distribution units, Reuters reports.

The country's Mining and Energy Ministry is following a recommendation by electricity industry watchdog Aneel to sell the six distribution firms to whichever bidder agrees to raise rates the least, according to the report.

The model would imply that EBR will not get new cash from the assets, which also would deprive the government of much-needed extraordinary proceeds to reduce a large budget deficit.