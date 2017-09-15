Senator attacks Allergan's sovereign-immunity tactic on Restasis

Sen. Sherrod Brown has lambasted Allergan's (AGN -1.2% ) unique patent-shield approach via a Native tribe, saying it "rips off consumers" and that he will look to press the company on the transaction.

The company said last Friday that it would transfer patents on its dry-eye medication Restasis to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, which would claim sovereign immunity from patent challenges and work to dismiss inter partes review proceedings.

That can't "become the new normal," Brown says, and he intends to look at how to close loopholes that drug companies might use to avoid competition.

His staff has requested a meeting with the company, and Allergan says it's reached out to Brown's office to "provide the facts and context" around the tribal deal.

Brown has challenged the company before, having objected last year to Allergan's proposed merger with Pfizer.